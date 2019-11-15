BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of pinning a teenage girl to a couch and squeezing her throat was convicted of charges including attempted rape, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says.
Christopher Leroy Ainsworth arranged to meet with the teen in August last year at an apartment complex in Beaverton, supplying her with alcohol and marijuana and trying twice to kiss her. The girl refused both of Ainsworth’s advances, according to the attorney’s office.
Ainsworth after being refused forced himself on the girl and pinned her to a couch, holding her down momentarily as he sexually abused her, the attorney’s office says.
When the teen tried to escape, Ainsworth squeezed her throat for a short period until she stopped resisting, the attorney’s office says.
He left after the victim’s phone rang and she said it was her mother on her way home.
The victim later told police about the abuse as officers responded to the apartment complex on an unrelated call. Law enforcement immediately launched an investigation.
The victim was taken to a hospital where medical staff observed injuries consistent with her description of the assault.
Ainsworth, who was 36 at the time of the crime, at first denied allegations, but his accounting of the facts changed when he was confronted with digital evidence, according to the attorney’s office.
Ainsworth on Nov. 8 was convicted of charges including attempted first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of second-degree sex abuse, second-degree attempted sex abuse, third-degree sex abuse, and unlawful delivery of a marijuana item and furnishing alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.
He is due in court again Dec. 30 for sentence hearing.
