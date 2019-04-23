PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 41-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of attempting to kill a rival gang member at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.
Ervan Herring was convicted of one count of attempted murder with a firearm, one count of attempted assault in the first degree with a firearm, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Portland police in February last year responded to reports of a shooting in the emergency room parking lot of Legacy Emmanuel Medical Center. According to evidence presented at trial, officers located six spent handgun shell casings and evidence of gunfire near the public entrance to the emergency room.
A co-defendant in the case, 43-year-old Michael Herring, is currently pending trial in U.S. District Court on gun charges related to the investigation, the attorney’s office says.
Michael Herring is Ervan Herring’s brother.
Evidence presented during trial showed Ervan Herring and Michael Herring were at the hospital on the day of the shooting, and that when the two men saw a rival gang member, Ervan Herring retrieved the gun used in this case from his brother, according to the attorney’s office.
In the interest of community safety, the attorney's office says it is not identifying the rival gang member who was the intended target of the shooting.
A witness told police after the shooting they saw Ervan Herring run to a black Mercedes Benz and flee the scene. The witness noted the car’s license plate, which came back to a rental vehicle in the name of Ervan Herring’s wife, according to the attorney’s office.
Ervan Herring is due in court for sentencing June 28, 2019.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
