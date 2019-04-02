PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man was convicted on one count of intimidation in second degree Tuesday after he threatened to kill two men at an apartment complex in southwest Portland, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Law enforcement last year starting investigating after they say Scott Wayne Smith, 47, reportedly asked the two men, who were his neighbors, for a cigarette. When the men did not respond, the attorney’s office says Smith started using homophobic language and threatened to kill them.
The victims’ residence is part of a treatment community that involves many people who have been diagnosed with HIV or AIDS, according to the attorney’s office, who says many of those people, but not all, are gay.
Law enforcement learned that Smith had previously threatened to bomb the building to kill “all you people,” a reference to the men living at the apartment complex.
Smith, 47, was scheduled to start his trail Tuesday, but after the defense made a legal challenge to the charging document that failed, and before a jury was selected, Smith informed the court that he wanted to change his plea, according to the attorney’s office.
The court accepted Smith’s plea change and sentenced him to 24 months of formal probation with court-imposed conditions. The conditions include 21 days of jail with credit for time served, no contact with the victim or the apartment complex where the crime was committed, 40 hours of alternative community service, and preparing an apology letter to the victim and the residents of the apartment complex.
If ordered by his probation officer, Smith must also participate in GPS monitoring, drug and alcohol evaluations and treatment and anger management classes. Smith has the ability to request early termination of probation, as is allowed under Oregon law.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.