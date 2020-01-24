WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – One of three people accused of sexually abusing several kids in Washington County has been sentenced to 55 years in prison, according to the district attorney’s office.
The abuse involved four kids and occurred for many years, the attorney’s office says.
Cupertino Juarez-Hernandez was arrested in connection with the abuse in May last year after one of the victims called police. The kids were interviewed by experts at CARES Northwest and provided additional information about the abuse, according to the attorney’s office, who referred to the case as “prolific”.
Juarez-Hernandez was found guilty in January of 25 counts in relation to the abuse, including first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape, and using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.
Two other adults, both known to the kids, are facing charges in connection with the abuse. They are due in court for trial in April and June, the attorney’s office says.
Juarez-Hernandez will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.
