HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A man arrested after pointing a gun at police at a Hillsboro hotel, forcing one officer to fire at him, was convicted on Monday on several charges, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
Elliot Satoru Carr was arrested with Nicola Elizabeth Kostov after the officer-involved shooting at the Extended Stay America off Northeast Eider Court in September last year.
Police were called to scene after a desk clerk noticed that the pair’s driver’s licenses did not belong to them, the attorney’s office says.
The clerk also said the pair was unloading what appeared to be stolen property from their vehicle. Officers later confirmed that the vehicle had been stolen out of Bend.
Carr spotted officers when he exited his room, and when police tried to arrest him, he struggled and tried to flee down a hotel hallway, according to the attorney’s office.
Carr, who was a convicted felon, pulled a fully-loaded gun and pointed it at two additional officers who then entered the hallway, the attorney’s office says.
One officer fired a single round from his service weapon but did not hit Carr. Carr was then tackled to the ground, where he refused to drop his weapon and kept a finger on the trigger, the attorney’s office says.
Officers were later able to take the gun from Carr and arrest him.
Detectives and the Washington County Major Crimes Team searched Carr’s hotel room and found keys to another stolen vehicle out of Sherwood and several storage bins and folders containing stolen personal information from more than 150 people.
“Additionally, officers found drugs, packaging materials, journals discussing drug sales and additional stolen property during the search,” according to the attorney’s office.
Carr was convicted of two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of menacing, first-degree aggravated theft, five counts of aggravated identity theft, three counts of identity theft, two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful delivery and possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful delivery and possession of heroin.
Kostov cooperated with the investigation and testified against Carr in court. Charges against Kostov for her alleged role in the crimes are pending, according to the attorney’s office. She was arrested on charges including aggravated theft in the first degree, five counts of aggravated identity theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and several drug charges.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
