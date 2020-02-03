SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A jury convicted a man on murder charges in connection with a body discovered near a burned van in rural Skamania County.
The jury found Damian Bradley Belander, 22, guilty Friday on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree arson.
He was arrested in this case in April 2019.
The investigation began when the body of 24-year-old Brian Bodle of Newberg was found near a burned van about seven miles east of Cougar, Washington off Forest Road 83 in January 2019.
Investigators said Bodle died of homicidal violence.
Belander was identified as a suspect by detectives. At the time, he was in the Yamhill County Jail on separate charges. He pleaded no contest in that case to charges of attempted kidnapping and criminal mischief and was sentenced to six years in prison May 23.
The Daily News reported the van belonged to the boyfriend of Belander’s mother, who Belander had allegedly assaulted around the time of Bodle’s murder, and that Belander claimed Bodle stole the van from him, while later telling detectives that he didn’t know Bodle and had never driven a minivan.
Belander is currently in the Oregon State Penitentiary. He is scheduled to be sentenced in the Washington murder case Feb. 27.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
