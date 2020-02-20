WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man accused in a child sex abuse case was convicted last week on several charges, including rape.
Joel Beltran-Casillas was convicted on Feb. 13 of first-degree rape, second-degree sexual abuse, and third-degree sexual abuse.
The victim in September 2018 sent a text message to 911 operators to report a sexual assault perpetrated by Beltran-Casillas, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
Forest Grove police responded and the victim was transported to Randall Children’s Hospital for treatment. Detectives launched an investigation and the child was interviewed at Cares Northwest.
Evidence was submitted to the Oregon State Police Forensic Lab. That evidence ultimately corroborated the child’s disclosure, according to the attorney’s office.
Beltran-Casillas is due in court for sentencing on March 31.
Senor Casillas thought he got away with this molestation free and clear. Just hope that the Salem Legislators don't have this happen to one of their children, or they may change their tune on this immigration issue. I don't care who comes here, but pay your own way like the rest of us have had to. It is Prejudice to give free Healthcare, Food, Cell Phones, Housing and Legal Advice to outsiders that have not paid anything to the Tax System. The American people are not getting a fair shake when it comes to this issue.
