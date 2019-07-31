HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A man who held a woman at knifepoint as he sexually assaulted her has been found guilty of charges including rape, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says.
A jury Friday found Gabriel Moscote-Saavedra guilty of first-degree attempted rape, first-degree burglary, and three counts of first-degree sex abuse.
Moscote-Saavedra in December last year broke into the victim’s apartment off Southeast 13th Avenue after removing a screen and entering through an unlocked window, according to the attorney’s office. He sexually assaulted the woman and left DNA evidence at the scene, the attorney’s office says.
Moscote-Saavedra lived at the same apartment complex as the victim and agreed to submit a DNA sample after Hillsboro police identified him as a potential suspect; that evidence, along with fingerprints on the victim’s window, allowed investigators to confirm Moscote-Saavedra was responsible for the attack, the attorney’s office says.
Moscote-Saavedra admitted to sexually assault the woman when he interviewed by detectives. He is due in court again for sentence hearing Sept. 9.
