HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A man convicted of rape after holding a woman at knifepoint at a Hillsboro apartment was sentenced to two decades in prison Wednesday afternoon.
Gabriel Moscote-Saavedra broke into the woman’s apartment off Southeast 13th Avenue in December 2018 and sexually assaulted her, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said.
Moscote-Saavedra broke in through an unlocked window and left DNA evidence at the scene.
According to the attorney’s office, Moscote-Saavedra lived at the same apartment complex and later agreed to submit a DNA sample after Hillsboro police identified him as a potential suspect.
That evidence, along with fingerprints on the victim’s window, allowed investigators to confirm Moscote-Saavedra was responsible for the attack.
Moscote-Saavedra later admitted to sexually assaulting the woman when he interviewed with detectives. In court Wednesday, Moscote-Saavedra was sentenced to 20 years and three months in prison.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.