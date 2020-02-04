WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man was convicted last week of sexually abusing a young girl, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says.
The abuse was reported when the victim was about six years old and continued into her teenage years, according to the attorney’s office.
The victim reported the abuse to a close family member at least once but was pressured to recant her allegations, the attorney’s office says.
The abuse continued for several more years after this first disclosure, with the victim at one point attempting to take her own life, the attorney’s office says. A separate family member learned of the suicide attempt and became concerned for the victim’s safety. The family member after hearing about the abuse encouraged the victim to speak with a school counselor.
The counselor immediately notified police and officials launched an investigation. The girl was interviewed at CARES Northwest and told experts about the abuse.
Mauricio Ambriz-Arguello was convicted on Friday of three counts of first-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, and four counts of first-degree sex abuse. The attorney’s office says Ambriz-Arguello denied the bulk of the allegations against him but admitted to inappropriate touching.
Ambriz-Arguello is due in court for sentencing Feb. 20 and will remain in custody until that time.
(1) comment
Gotta love chain migration.
