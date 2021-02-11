Man convicted on multiple counts in Hillsboro child sex abuse case

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Cesar Lujano-Rosales, 44-years-old, was found guilty Wednesday on two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree sexual abuse.
In June of 2020, neighbors of the then 17-year-old victim became concerned when they spotted a person climbing out of the victim’s bedroom window. Witnesses say the person was dressed as a woman in a skirt and wig, but was clearly a man. That’s when the victim’s mother was alerted and she called the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
After an investigation was launched detectives learned the victim was developmentally disabled. Investigators also learned that Lujano-Rosales initially approached the victim outside his apartment complex and started a friendship. Lujano-Rosales eventually began sending the victim sexually explicit messages and asked for money before arranging a meeting that lead to the sexual abuse.
When investigators confronted Lujano-Rosales at his apartment they found the skirt and wig he used in the attack. He initially denied the sexual contact with the victim but later admitted to it.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 31. Lujano-Rosales will remain in custody until that time.
As far as ACE (adverse childhood experience) trauma goes, “It has been said that if child abuse and neglect were to disappear today, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual would shrink to the size of a pamphlet in two generations, and the prisons would empty. Or, as Bernie Siegel, MD, puts it, quite simply, after half a century of practicing medicine, ‘I have become convinced that our number-one public health problem is our childhood’.” (Childhood Disrupted, pg.228).
Allowed to continue unhindered, such abuse will cause the child’s brain to improperly develop; and if allowed to continue, it’s the helpless infant’s starting point towards a childhood, adolescence and (in particular) adulthood in which its brain uncontrollably releases potentially damaging levels of inflammation-promoting stress hormones and chemicals, even in non-stressful daily routines.
A psychologically sound as well as a physically healthy future should be all children’s foremost right—especially considering the very troubled world into which they never asked to enter.
Great, how much is this illegal going to cost us?
