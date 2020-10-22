TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - A man was seriously hurt after crashing into a tree late Thursday night.
The crash occurred at Southwest Tualatin Road and Southwest 115th, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
The man was taken to an area hospital by helicopter. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to firefighters.
The road was temporarily closed while authorities were on the scene.
No additional information was immedietly released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
