SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A man driving a stolen car crashes into an apartment complex in Salem Tuesday evening.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to stop a stolen 1997 Honda Accord in the area of Hyacinth St NE and 25th Ave NE around 7:27 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle initially pulled over, but as additional law enforcement officers arrived on scene, the driver of the Honda sped off into the North Park Apartments.
Deputies said they chose not to initiate a vehicle pursuit through the apartment complex due to the extreme risk to the residents.
While trying to get away, the suspect drove over the lawn and crashed through a fence in the apartment complex, nearly hitting two law enforcement officers.
The vehicle came to rest after the suspect struck a tree in the courtyard of the apartment complex, according to deputies.
The suspect was taken into custody and no one was reported injured.
The suspect was identified as Kevin Grieve, 21, of Springfield. He was taken to jail on multiple charges including second-degree attempted assault, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, reckless endangering, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and attempt to elude.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
