Man critically injured after being hit by driver, trapped under car in Vancouver parking lot

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A man was hit by a driver and trapped under a car in a Vancouver parking lot.
Emergency crews responded to the 5000 block of East Fourth Plain Boulevard at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday.
Witnesses tried to use an auto jack to free the man from beneath the car. Firefighters arrived and were able to remove the man and take him to the hospital.
The man was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to firefighters.
The Vancouver Fire Department said the man is in his 30s, but no further details were immediately released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.