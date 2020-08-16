Man dead, 3 taken to hospital after crash on Hwy 97 in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man died and three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Highway 97 in Jefferson County on Saturday.
At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a four-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 108 between Madras and Terrebonne.
According to OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that a red 1993 Chevy Blazer, driven by 54-year-old Donald Matney of Redmond, was traveling southbound and crashed into the back of a stopped white 1999 Chevy Cavalier, which was driven by 19-year-old Emily Worthington of Terrebonne.
Traffic was stopped at that location due to another crash and fire about 5 miles south, according to OSP.
OSP says the Cavalier was pushed into another vehicle and subsequently across the oncoming lane, where it was hit by a northbound vehicle in a minor collision.
One of the passengers in the Cavalier, 21-year-old Gavin Hermosillo of Terrebonne, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 12-year-old who was also inside the Cavalier was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
OSP says Matney and Worthington were also transported to area hospitals. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.
The other involved vehicles were a Jeep Cherokee and a white BMW X2. OSP says the occupants of those vehicles were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
