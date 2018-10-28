Man dead after house fire in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man is dead after a fire at a home in southeast Portland early Sunday.
The fire occurred at about 1:40 a.m. in the 6900 block of Southeast Clatsop Street.
When crews arrived on scene, they found the single-story house heavily involved in fire.
Firefighters had a difficult time fighting the flames because of blackberry bushes and debris in the yard, according to Clackamas Fire.
Crews pulled a man from the house, who did not survive the fire.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
