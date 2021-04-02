SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting that took place on Friday afternoon.
Police and fire crews say they responded to the 400 block of Ewald Avenue Southeast after getting a report about a suicidal man that had hurt himself. When firefighters arrived before police the man threatened them with a gun.
As police arrived to the scene the man confronted them with a gun and an officer shot and hit the man who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
No officers or firefighters were hurt in the incident. Per standard protocols for the use of deadly force, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office has selected the Oregon State Police to lead the investigation.
The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with Salem Police Department directives.
No further information is available at this time.
