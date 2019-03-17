THE DALLES, OR (KPTV) – A 77-year-old man died after an officer-involved shooting in The Dalles Saturday night.
Just before 10 p.m., The Dalles police responded to a shots fired call at a home in the 1900 block of East 10th Street.
Initial information from witnesses indicated there was a man outside his home shooting a rifle at his neighbor’s home.
When officers arrived, they heard gunshots and found the man outside his home on the porch. Officers saw the man actively shooting rounds from the rifle.
At some point during the incident, an officer shot the man, who was later identified as 77-year-old James Young. Officers attempted first aid on Young, but he died from his injuries.
No other citizens or police officers were injured.
The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave, as is standard protocol in an officer-involved shooting incident. The officer’s name will be released at a later date.
The Gorge Major Crimes Team is investigating the shooting.
Police are asking neighbors who live in the area of the 1900 block of East 10th Street and find anything suspicious or have damaged property from possible bullets or bullet fragments to contact The Dalles Police Department non-emergency number at 541-296-2613.
