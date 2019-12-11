HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man died after a shooting in Hillsboro Wednesday night.
Just after 9:10 p.m., officers responded a shooting in the parking lot of the Quatama MAX station, located at 20675 NW Quatama Rd.
When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say another man, who is a person of interest in the investigation, was detained at the scene. He has not been charged with a crime at this time.
Police say there is no danger to the community.
The west side of the parking lot will remain closed for several hours as detectives investigate.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.