PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Saturday night after a shooting in a parking garage near the Oregon Convention Center on Northeast 2nd Avenue, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Portland Police officers arrived at the scene shortly after 7 p.m. and found a dead man on the scene. They have not arrested a suspect or released suspect information.
Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Jeff Pontius Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0433 or Detective Steve Gandy Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov with the case number: 22-53850.
