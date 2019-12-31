GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Gresham on New Year’s Eve.
According to Gresham police, officers responded to a report of a shooting near Northeast 188th and Irving.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man dead and another person with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
Officers do not believe the shooting was random, and they are not releasing information about the suspect at this time.
Police say the shooting does not appear to be gang-related, and they believe there is no threat to the public.
No additional information was released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
