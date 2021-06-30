Man dealing with life-threatening injuries after crash in Vancouver

Image: Vancouver Fire Department

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police say one person involved in a crash in Vancouver on Wednesday afternoon is dealing with life-threatening injuries.

At 6:23 p.m., Vancouver fire units were dispatched to a two-car crash at the intersection of Northeast 132nd Avenue and Northeast 31st Street to the report of a person trapped in a vehicle and in need of extraction.

When the first engine arrived they began extracting the person from the wreck using large cutting and spreading tools. Additional units arrived and helped with completing the extrication and treating the person, who is an adult male.

The person was taken to a local hospital and is dealing with life-threatening injuries. Vancouver police are investigating the crash.

