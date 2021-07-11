MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man drowned while swimming at Oxbow Regional Park on Saturday, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to the park. When they arrived, two park rangers and several Good Samaritans were already performing CPR on a 33-year-old man. They said a teenage girl was first to act by recognizing he was in distress and pulled him out of the water.

The man was later taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office identified the man as Jose Marcelino Castillo-Pacheco of Portland.

Specially trained volunteers with Trauma Intervention Program responded and provided emotional aid, support and resources to the victim's family.

This is the second drowning in two weeks on the Sandy River. Neither swimmer was reportedly wearing a life jacket. MCSO deputies remind visitors to swim near a lifeguard and to wear a life jacket when swimming or boating.