CRATER LAKE, OR (KPTV) – A 27-year-old man died Sunday after jumping off a small rock cliff at Crater Lake National Park.
The man jumped from the cliff at Cleetwood Cove Sunday and did not resurface, according to the National Park Service.
People at the scene threw out a life ring and staff from the Crater Lake Hospitality park boat tour operation went to the area in a small boat as park staff responded to the location over a mile down the Cleetwood Trail.
Crews searched by boat, but the water was choppy and visibility was obscured in the area, according to officials. Divers were called to the scene but it was too dark for them to do any searching.
The search Sunday night was called off after more than three hours from the time of the incident with no sign of the victim, according to NPS. Divers were on scene again early Monday morning and located the man approximately 90 feet straight down below the surface on a rock ledge. Beyond that point, the lake depth drops off dramatically to a depth greater than 1200 feet, according to officials. The man was transported to Klamath Falls.
Park staff say they are unaware of any previous drownings in that area, which is commonly referred to by locals as the “Jumping Rock”, according to NPS.
