MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man died after a house fire in rural Marion County early Sunday.
Just before 4:15 a.m., emergency crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 9300 block of Silver Falls Highway Southeast, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
A woman and her elderly father were inside the two-story home at the time of the fire. The woman sustained minor injuries while getting out of the home. The man was assisted from the home by a neighbor but later died after being transported from the scene by ambulance.
The sheriff’s office says the fire resulted in significant damage to the home.
Investigators remained at the scene through the morning and determined the cause of the fire to have been accidental.
The name of the man who died is not being released until all next of kin have been notified.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
