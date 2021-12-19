PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A shooting at a southeast Portland strip club left one man dead early on Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Police said just after 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Shimmers Gentlemens Club on Southeast Foster Road. When they arrived, they found a man that was dead.
Later on Sunday, PPB said it arrested 26-year-old Borissean T. Washington of Portland as the suspect. He was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on multiple charges.
The victim will be identified after an autopsy and the family is notified.
Police didn’t have information on what led to the shooting.
The homicide unit responded to investigate. They believe some witnesses may have left the club without speaking to police. If anyone has any information about this case, please contact Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-2079 or Detective Tony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-4033.