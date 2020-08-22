PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in that happened in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the 13900 block of Southeast Main Street at 12:34 a.m. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire and a man who had been shot.
Police said later Saturday that the victim had died. Police also said they won't be publicly identifying him at this time.
The shooting is now being investigated by homicide detectives.
The intersection of Southeast Main Street and Southeast 139th Avenue was closed during the on-scene investigation and has since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. Police have not released any suspect information.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler 503.823.1040 jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brad Clifton 503.823.0696 brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.