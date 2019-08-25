DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office says a hiker died after falling at Smith Rock State Park on Saturday.
At around 9:40 a.m., deputies responded to the report of a fall in the Lower Gorge at Smith Rock State Park.
The sheriff's office said the man was making his way down a climber's path when he tripped and fell about 100 feet.
The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
