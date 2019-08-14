PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man died after falling from scaffolding near the roof of Westview High School.
Emergency crews responded to the school at around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators said the man fell between 30 and 40 feet. Despite life-saving efforts from crews at the scene, the man was pronounced dead.
No other details were immediately available. FOX 12 will continue to update this story.
