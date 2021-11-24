PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Gun violence in Portland has claimed another life.

Police say a man died Tuesday night after a shooting in Northeast Portland. Neighbors told FOX 12 they are shaken by what's become al all too common occurrence.

They say it's the fourth shooting in the area in the past two weeks.

"It's really unnerving with everything that's going on. And this isn't the first incident that we've had over here," a neighbor says.

Police say calls of shots fired came in just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot. He died later at a hospital.

Neighbors heard four shots coming from an apartment, and then saw a car speed away.

One man says the gunfire happened right outside his son's bedroom. He says the shootings are becoming more common here and last summer, two bullets went through their house.

"Every day is a question mark, and we're afraid to have our son sleep in his own room," he says.

Police have not yet released the victim's name, and they haven't identified a suspect or a motive.

So far this year, there have been 1,150 shootings in Portland, with 348 people injured by gunfire. There have been 79 homicides, with 59 of those involving shootings.