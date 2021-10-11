ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Albany Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at a park Sunday night.
At about 10:49 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Timber Linn Park, located at 900 Price Road Southeast. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said the victim, identified as 22-year-old Joshua Johnston-Partain, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Officers have been investigating the shooting throughout the night. The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released by police at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Unit at 541-917-7686.