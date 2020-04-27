LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A young man died after veering off the road in Lincoln County on Monday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
The crash occurred on Highway 34 near milepost 11 at approximately 1:35 p.m.
Investigators say Kyle Herbison, 26, of Tidewater, was driving west in a silver Honda Accord when he veered into the eastbound lanes and left the road, causing the car to roll onto its side.
Herbison was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSP. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Central Coast Fire Department, and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.
No additional information was released.
