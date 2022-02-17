Man dies at hospital after motorcycle crash in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died following a crash in northeast Portland Wednesday morning.
At about 9:45 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to a crash at Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 87th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a motorcyclist who had crash.
Police said the rider, a man whose name has not yet been released, was taken to an area hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. Despite extensive lifesaving efforts by hospital personnel, police said the man died from his injuries.
The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation, according to police.
Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not been interviewed by investigators is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-43982, or call 503-823-2103.