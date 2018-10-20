PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The victim in a shooting on Friday morning died at the hospital on Saturday.
Police said Armond Ramoan Harper, 42, of Portland, died at a Portland hospital Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of North Rosa Parks Way and North Albina Avenue just before 10 a.m.. on Friday.
When officers and medical personnel arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
On Saturday, police said there is no suspect information.
Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help for information.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033, anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov.
