Man dies in 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near John Day

GRANT COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man died Saturday after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near John Day.
Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a crash on Highway 26 near milepost 150.
According to OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that a 1967 Jeep, driven by 56-year-old Lawrence Goings of Sheridan, was traveling eastbound in a right-hand curve when it crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a semi-truck.
Goings was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not hurt.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
