NORTH PLAINS, OR (KPTV) – A man died in a crash Tuesday night near North Plains.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the crash just after 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred off the 12000 block Northwest Jackson School Road and involved one vehicle.
When they arrived at the scene, deputies found a yellow 2005 Chevy Corvette that had crashed through a fence and rolled over in a field.
The driver, the Chevy's only occupant, was pronounced dead. He was identified as a 35-year-old North Plains man.
Northwest Jackson School Road was closed for several hours while deputies investigated the crash.
The sheriff's office said the Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) is investigating the crash and it appears that speed may have been a factor.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
