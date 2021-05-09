MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man was killed in a crash on southbound Interstate 5 on Saturday, according to Oregon State Police.
Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 263 at approximately 11:25 p.m.
An initial investigation revealed, the driver of a Kia Sportage identified as Ahmed Shadad, 41, of Salem, had pulled over and was standing outside of his vehicle. He and the car were hit by a Dodge Ram van operated by Travis Tgrudzinski, 26, of Salem.
OSP said Shadad died at the scene. Tgrudzinski was not injured.
No other further information was given.
