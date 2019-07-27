IDANHA, OR (KPTV) – A man died in a fire that ignited at his mobile home late Friday night, according to deputies.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said that at 11:55 p.m., a caller reported that an older single wide mobile home was on fire in the 200 block of Church Street in Idanha. The caller believed the homeowner was trapped inside.
Members of the Idanha Fire Department arrived at the scene just after midnight. The Gates Fire Department also responded to assist in fighting the fire.
When firefighters searched the home, a man was found dead in the living room in the east end of the mobile home.
The sheriff’s office said that the fire appears to be “non-criminal in nature” based on preliminary investigation.
The identity of the victim and notification of his family are pending.
The sheriff’s office said the State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office also assisted in the fire investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.