CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A driver died in a near head-on collision in Camas on Monday, according to the Camas Police Department.
The crash occurred at approximately 4 p.m. near the intersection of Northwest Lake Road and Northwest Lacamas Lane and caused traffic delays in the area for several hours.
The driver who died, Jeffrey Baker, 43, of Vancouver, was headed west in a Mazda 6 sedan when he crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting another driver in an Audi sedan, according to law enforcement. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Audi and four other people inside the car at the time of the crash were treated for minor injuries.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office also responded on Monday. Investigators did not say what caused Baker to swerve into oncoming traffic.
