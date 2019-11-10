Man dies in rollover crash on Hwy 97 in Klamath Co.

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Klamath Falls man died in a rollover crash on Highway 97 Saturday night.
Just before 10:50 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 281.
According to OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that a red Honda Civic, driven by 23-year-old William Ogle of Klamath Falls, was traveling north on Hwy 97 when for unknown reasons, the car left the roadway and rolled several times.
Ogle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.
Hwy 97 was reduced to one lane for about an hour after the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.