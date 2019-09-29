SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A man has died in police custody, according to the Salem Police Department.
At about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to Best Little Roadhouse in south Salem for a man causing a disturbance and trespassing.
Police say the man began to resist officers when they attempted to take him into custody.
Officers say the man struggled with them, but eventually they gained control of him. They then called for medics because they believed he was in medical distress.
The man was transported to Salem Health for further treatment. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police say they are still trying to find out who the man is and how he died.
Per the department’s policy for in-custody deaths, an outside agency, Oregon State Police, is investigating. The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.
Police say no officers sustained serious injuries during the incident.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
