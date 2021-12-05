PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said a man died after being shot and then driven to an officer on an unrelated call on Saturday night.

Police said just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, an officer was on a car accident call at North Marine Drive and North Force Avenue when a car pulled up and was told that someone had been shot. The officer saw a man who was seriously hurt. The officer began CPR on the victim to try to save his life. Paramedics arrived and continued lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene.

PPB was alerted to a shooting in the 1000 block of North Anchor Way, where they believe the victim was shot.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene. No arrests have been made.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Tony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033 or Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2079.