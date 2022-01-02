PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A man died in a shooting Sunday morning in north Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said at 9 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of North Morgan Street. When they arrived, the found a man dead.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be determined by the state medical examiner.

Police have not said if it has made any arrests or if there is any suspect information.

Homicide detectives are investigating. If anyone has any information, they’re asked to contact detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0433.