PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A man died in a shooting in northeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said at 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Northeast 131st Place. Because North Precinct officers were busy with an earlier shooting, East Precinct officers responded to assist.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Officers used a tourniquet to try to control bleeding from his leg. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police closed off the area around the apartment building to begin investigating. The homicide unit responded to the scene. Police have not made any arrests or released any suspect information. If anyone has information about this case, please contact detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395 or detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781.

This shooting came about a half-hour after a shooting where a man was injured on North Hayden Island Drive.