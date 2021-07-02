LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – A man died in a single-car crash in Longview on Friday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.
WSP said it responded just after 8:30 a.m. Friday to State Route 4 near Coal Creek Road. It said a pick-up truck crossed into oncoming traffic, hit a traffic signal pole and came to rest on an island.
A passenger in the pick-up truck died in the crash. He has been identified as 70-year-old Gary Backman of Cathlamet, Wash.
The driver suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital.
WSP said possible charges for the driver are pending an investigation.
