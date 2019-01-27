YACOLT, WA (KPTV) – A Yacolt man died in a rollover crash Sunday morning, according to deputies.
Just after 8:15 a.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and EMS crews responded to the 21800 block of Northeast Lucia Falls Road on reports of a crash.
A deputy who was first to arrive at the scene saw a Dodge pickup truck off the roadway and on its side.
The pickup had hit a tree on the driver’s side roof, causing significant damage to the truck, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver and only occupant, later identified as 33-year-old Roger Armstrong, was unconscious. Efforts to save Armstrong's life were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Traffic detectives say Armstrong, a resident of Yacolt, was on his way to work when he drove off the north side of Lucia Falls Road. His vehicle rolled and struck a tree, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives will be investigating proximate causes for the collision and will use reconstructive methods to help determine the driver’s speed.
