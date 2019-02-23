GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR (KPTV) - A man died while skiing at Timberline on Saturday.
A 42-year-old man was skiing with a friend in a treed area within the Timberline's Ski Area and died in a tree well related incident.
Mid-morning, the man's body was found unresponsive with no pulse by a third party. Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.
Jeff Kohnstamm, Timberline President and Area Operator, released the following statement,
"All of us at Timberline are heartbroken by the loss experienced at the Mountain today. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friend and colleagues of a happy, energetic member of our mountain community. Please be aware of tree wells and other deep snow hazards and always ski with a buddy while keeping them in sight. I am especially thankful and proud of all the professional and volunteer ski patrol members who responded today. They are fantastic, and we thank you."
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
