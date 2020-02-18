PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12’s Most Wanted was caught on camera using an old cab to break into a parked car.
Police think he’s connected to another theft right afterwards too. At this point, they’re not sure how many cars have been broken into.
Sunday evening, surveillance video at New Song Community Church in northeast Portland shows what looks to be a cab backing up in the parking lot.
“There’s a sense of trust you’d have in that, oh it’s a cab,” Pastor Chuck Lindholm said.
The video shows the driver get out and then take off. What’s left are shattered windows and a blanket on the ground.
Lindholm said the driver got away with a few things too.
“She had some bags of groceries and a backpack that had a couple Bibles in it and some library books,” he said.
He said the car belongs to one of their Bible study members. And as for the cab, it’s not as it appears.
“We want it off the streets as much as anybody does,” said Darin Campbell with Radio Cab. He said back in November, the company sold the van to an employee. It’s since changed hands a few times and now he said they don’t know who’s driving it.
And the fact that it still looks like a taxi is a mistake.
“We have a hard steadfast rule that no vehicle leaves our building without having the decals removed or painted over. Being it was Christmas time, the person that was in charge of that was going on vacation and things just fell through the cracks. One got through that usually would not,” Campbell said.
Portland police are investigating. They believe this break-in is connected to another theft call that same night a couple miles away.
“A lot of it is letting our neighbors know, hey be careful, be vigilant, watch out and it is just too bad,” Lindholm said.
According to Radio Cab, the van is a 2006 Dodge Caravan without license plates.
It does not have a cab light on top which all operating cabs do. There’s a dent in the rear door and a scratch across the hood.
Anyone with information can call Portland Police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.