YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man out making a delivery for his mom's hay business got caught in the middle of a police chase and helped bring it to a peaceful conclusion.
A mother's instinct made Leslie Heinzel check social media Friday morning where she learned about an active police chase on Highway 240 near her Newberg hay farm.
She quickly called to warn her college-aged son, Austin McClister, who had just left to make a delivery.
"So I pull over and in about 10 seconds, I go to adjust the mirrors out and I look, and it was just adrenaline. I saw the police lights and I was like alright, my time to shine," said McClister.
McClister soon saw the suspect who officers were chasing come right up behind him.
Police said the driver was trying to avoid an arrest.
"I just tried to slow down and kind of keep the road mine. It's a trick we play with the tractors when cars are behind us so you can't pass," said McClister.
The tactic worked. Police were able to box in the driver, who was taken into custody.
Officers said the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Joshua Marbury, of Sherwood, was highly intoxicated.
Looking back, McClister says he just acted quickly and wasn't afraid about possibly getting hit. He was more concerned about other people in nearby Yamhill, where the suspect was headed.
"Had he gone through there, that probably wouldn't been too good," McClister said.
McClister later got a shout out from police on Facebook thanking him for his help.
Heinzel said her son did the right thing.
"I don't want anybody to get hurt, and I wouldn't suggest anybody getting involved in high-speed chases by any means, but it worked out," said Heinzel.
Police said Marbury's blood alcohol level was so high, the county jail wouldn't accept him. Instead, officers brought him to the hospital.
Marbury is facing charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and misdemeanor driving while suspended.
FOX 12 checked Marbury's record and it turns out he was arrested not long ago in Washington County - also for DUII.
Marbury is due in court on the previous charge on Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.