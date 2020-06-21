Man drowns at Salmon Falls County Park

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man drowned at Salmon Falls County Park on Saturday, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Four people were visiting the park when they decided to jump into the river from a rock ledge above, deputies said. One of the people who jumped struggled to get back to shore and was pulled by then current underwater. He did not resurface.
The person was identified as Thomas Blazack, the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities said the water’s temperature was in the 40s and there was a high flow of water due to the weather over the past few weeks making for dangerous river conditions.
Multiple agencies were called to the scene to assist in finding Blazack. Deputies said the rescue eventually became a recovery operation.
Clackamas County Sheriff’s Dive Team recovered Blazack’s body directly below the waterfalls.
“Our thoughts are with Mr. Blazack’s family during this time,” The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.
